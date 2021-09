GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Scott County demolished Dunbar 55-0 Friday night to improve to 2-2.

The Cardinals outrushed the Bulldogs 344-73 and opened up a 21-0 lead in the first quarter.

Scott County (2-2) visits Douglass on September 24. Dunbar (1-4) hosts Russell on September 24.

