Woodford Co. tops Franklin Co. 24-21, improves to 5-0

Yellow Jackets kicker Sawyer Ford hit a field goal with under five seconds left to win the game.
By Alex Walker
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 12:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
VERSAILLES, Ky. (WKYT) - Woodford County beat Franklin County 24-21 Friday night to stay perfect at 5-0.

Yellow Jackets kicker Sawyer Ford hit a field goal with under five seconds left to win the game.

Woodford County is 5-0 for the first time since 2007 and visits Oldham County on September 24.

