Woodford Co. tops Franklin Co. 24-21, improves to 5-0

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WKYT) - Woodford County beat Franklin County 24-21 Friday night to stay perfect at 5-0.

Yellow Jackets kicker Sawyer Ford hit a field goal with under five seconds left to win the game.

Woodford County is 5-0 for the first time since 2007 and visits Oldham County on September 24.

FINAL: Woodford County defeats Franklin County, 24-21.



Sawyer Ford with the GW short field goal with 4.7 seconds left.



Franklin County blocked Ford’s first attempt, but the Flyers had called timeout.



Woodford County now 5-0, Franklin County now 2-3. pic.twitter.com/TaMjsnpr5o — Cameron Drummond (@cdrummond97) September 18, 2021

