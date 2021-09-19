Advertisement

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Tracking heavy rain before a major Fall blast

(KVLY)
By Adam Burniston
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Rain and storm chances are back on the rise as several systems move into our region, but on the backside of it all is a big-time Fall blast of air that will have us feeling more like October than September.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be around our region this evening and into tonight as a low-pressure system moves to our west. While not everyone will see these rain chances tonight, a few storms could put down some heavy rain in a short amount of time. Otherwise, temperatures will be cooling through the 70s this evening and eventually fall into the 60s overnight.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue throughout the day on Monday, but the good news is that it won’t be washout conditions. Morning temperatures will begin the day in the mid to upper-60s, with mostly cloudy skies for those that don’t have rain overhead. While occasional breaks from the rain will happen throughout the day, some storms could produce heavy showers yet again. Highs by the afternoon and evening will stay below average in the mid to upper-70s.

Another front will approach on Tuesday and Wednesday with more widespread showers and thunderstorms. The big question is how quickly this front moves through, but Wednesday looks to be a washout with temperatures plunging throughout the day. Highs will go from the mid-70s on Tuesday to falling into the lower-60s and 50s by Wednesday afternoon. Behind the front, drier conditions will return for the latter half of the week, but Fall air will be staying with highs in the 60s most days and lows in the 40s.

