Ally Blake’s Forecast | Another summer-like day before a cold front

Sunday's Forecast
By Ally Blake
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 7:56 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Sunday morning y’all! We will wake up with temps in the mid to upper 60s and will top out in the low to mid-80s. Fog, of course, is likely in the valleys early on. A chance for scattered showers will be possible later into the afternoon and evening. Shower activity will increase to begin the start of the workweek.

More tropical moisture will pick up on Monday and this will drop temps into the mid-70s. As this system sets up, we will see a wide swath of heavy rainfall. These showers and storms will move from south to north into Tuesday. All of this will be followed by a strong cold front. This will be the first strong Canadian high-pressure system to move in this season, and temps will drop with lows in the 40s and highs in the 60s. WELL below where we should be for this time of year! Additionally, this airmass will kick off the first day of the autumnal equinox Wednesday, and the fall feel will reign on. The second half of the week stays dry with crisp mornings and cool days ahead. The weekend is where we could see the next chance for rain.

I hope you all have a great day:)

