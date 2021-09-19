Advertisement

‘Hank the Horse’ visits the Cynthiana library to encourage reading

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2021
CYNTHIANA, Ky. (WKYT) - A Cynthiana celebrity made a stop at the Cynthiana-Harrison Public Library Saturday.

The Cynthiana-Harrison Public Library is full of books on horses but the four-legged friend wasn’t only on the pages. Hank the horse was there to inspire kids to find a love for reading.

“I grew up in a very small town and by going to the library, I learned how big the world was. And how much I wanted to explore it,” said Tammi Regan, who is Hank’s Owner.

Hank was there to promote the ‘Pages for a Purpose’ program. Through the program, kids can check out a library book and take it to Regan’s farm. Then they’re encouraged to read to Hank and the 11 other rescue horses.

“They can come and learn to be with a horse, love a horse, care for a horse and read to a horse. Hank loves to be read too.”

They also encourage children to get a library card, and Hank got his very own.

Through the ‘Pages for a Purpose’ program, Hank will go to libraries and schools across the region. Hank will also visit nursing homes and ring the bell for the salvation army this holiday season.

