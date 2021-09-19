Ichthus Music Festival returns to Servant Heart Farm; Owners hope it is a new beginning

WILMORE, Ky. (WKYT) - Ichthus Music Festival made its return to Servant Heart Farm on Saturday after nine years away from Wilmore.

The farm is now owned by Joe and Cheryl Lycan. Joe says Ichthus started in 1970 as an alternative to Woodstock.

“The music was the celebration, but the focus was on Jesus,” said Joe.

Also a performer, Joe played at four Ichthus fests with his band Sons of Thunder. He says that the Lord was pushed to the periphery of the events over the years.

“The demise of Ichthus is because it became too commercial,” Joe said. “People were focusing on their salaries and pride crept in.”

But now, they are bringing him back to the main stage.

“That’s what God is doing today with Ichthus, is he’s breathing new life into the original vision that he gave, and we’re honored and humbled to be a part of that,” said Joe.

The Lycans and Fuse Ministries brought both local and national acts to the farm, and the Lycans hope to put on multiple events a year going forward.

“To use this ground once a year is an insult to Jesus Christ,” Joe said. “This ground is sacred and we intend to do much more.”

The Lycans are hopeful that their next event could come as early as next spring.

Those who have seen past Ichthus fests like Lydia Sandifer of Frankfort hope the revival will usher in new generations of faithful festival goers.

“Anytime you can bring your kiddos out to worship and see other people worshipping god, it’s just great to see,” Sandifer said.

