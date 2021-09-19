Lexington pedestrian hit on interstate

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A pedestrian was seriously hurt after being hit on I-64 in Lexington on Saturday night.

According to police, the person has life-threatening injuries.

Traffic came to a standstill while the crash was investigated but is said to be back to normal this morning.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information comes to light.

