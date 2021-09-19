Advertisement

Lexington survivor makes a difference during Brain Aneurysm Awareness Month

For Henderson, life’s a daily battle filled with symptoms like short-term memory and balance problems. But, this new reality also brings gratefulness for time with family.(WKYT)
By Grace Finerman
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -September is brain aneurysm awareness month in the Commonwealth.

The proclamation was made by Governor Beshear in 2020 after a survivor reached out to his office.

Many of us have a day where our world changed forever.  For Jennifer Henderson, that day was August 8th, 2015.

“I felt of heard this snap,” Henderson says. “I didn’t know what it was.”

Next came a feeling her head was filling with liquid, then neck pain, later a complete loss of memory.

“Next thing I know I’m waking up in the hospital and it’s two days later,” Henderson says.

Henderson had a brain aneurysm. According to the Mayo Clinic, it’s a bulge or ballooning in a blood vessel in the brain that can rupture.

“It can happen to anyone,” Henderson says. “I was very healthy, a runner.”

Henderson begins a road of surgeries, having to repair additional brain aneurysms that appear. She has to file for disability.

“When something like this happens you just start to feel like you don’t matter to anyone,” Henderson.

Henderson uses her struggle to help others. She reaches out to Governor Beshear’s office and gets a certificate in the mail. It’s a proclamation made in 2020 naming September Brain Aneurysm Awareness Month in the Commonwealth.

“That was a beautiful day for me,” Henderson says.

For Henderson life’s a daily battle filled with symptoms like short-term memory and balance problems.  But this new reality also brings a sense of gratefulness for time with family, and hope to make a difference.

“If I can help one person,” Henderson says.

Brain aneurysms can lurk without symptoms, according to the Mayo Clinic. They report screenings can save lives. To donate to the Brain Aneurysm Foundation, you can visit this website.

