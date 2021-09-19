Advertisement

Oak Ridge couple sharing it’s never too late for love

84-year-old Mary Harmon and David Long tied the Knot after meeting during the pandemic in a senior living facility
David and Mary Long after their wedding ceremony.
David and Mary Long after their wedding ceremony.
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 9:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -On Saturday, two Oak Ridge residents of Commonwealth Senior Living decided to tie the knot after meeting at the facility last year during the pandemic.

Mary Harmon, 84 and David Long, 84, fell in love after Mary underwent knee surgery.

David says his kind gesture of helping her to her room sparked their love for each other.

“Mary had knee surgery, so I walked her to her room, helped her and just left. Then about the fourth time she said ‘can I give you a hug,” shared David.

David’s heart of gold quickly stole the heart of Mary.

“I saw him helping everybody. Anybody who couldn’t get out of their chair or couldn’t get something, he hopped up and went for it. He is a caregiver,” says Mary.

Shocked at the fact their parents found love so quickly in their eighties, Jana Rivet (Mary’s Daughter) and Jeffrey Long (David’s son) are happy for their parents and new family.

“You’re never too old to find love and to enjoy life, and have that companionship and start a new journey. You can start a new journey at anytime in your life,” shared Rivet.

“I was excited for them and very happy that he could find happiness and companionship, especially finding it during a pandemic where everyone is kinda divided,” says Long.

Mary Harmon grew up in Oak Ridge and is a graduate of Oak Ridge High School where her father, Mr. Dunnagan, was the principal. She eventually went on to teach Spanish and French for the next various schools in Florida and Texas while raising two children. Mary and her late husband of 34 years, Chuck Harmon moved back to Oak Ridge to retire. Mr. Harmon passed in February of 2020.

David Long served in the U.S. Air Force and later got a job with the United States Postal Service. He married Agnes Marie Enwright and spent the next 59 years raising a family of five kids. David moved to Oak Ridge in 2020 to be closer to one of his sons.

Although they just met last year, the newlyweds are excited to begin their new lives together.

