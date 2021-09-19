Advertisement

One Harlan County native shares the stories of her family and upbringing with people all over the world

(WYMT)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Shirley Noe Swiesz, author and storyteller behind the Facebook page, “Journey of a Mountain Woman,” shares old stories of life in Harlan with folks across the globe.

Swiesz said that she has always had a passion for writing:

“Before I went to sleep at night, I was writing books in my head and I thought that was normal,” she said.

Swiesz had a humble upbringing in Harlan, which would later become an inspiration for her writing.

“I’ve had a lot of life experiences,” she said. “I try to turn them into positive things, even the bad experiences.”

Swiesz would go on to write and co-write a handful of published books, but it wasn’t until much later that she began sharing her own personal stories on Facebook, where “Journey of a Mountain Woman” began.

Sharing the funny times as well as the hardships, “Journey of a Mountain Woman” would grow to have 26,000 followers. Not only reaching people across the U.S., but gaining followers from Spain and Canada.

“And they identify with the way that I grew up. Either they’ve heard their grandparents or their parents talk about it or they’ve lived through it themselves,” she said.

Swiesz said she enjoys keeping the memory of her parents, grandparents, and those who came before her alive through her stories.

“I want them to remember these people. They were poor people. Their names were never in the paper. They will never be famous, but I try to give them a voice and I hope that I do that.”

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.
UPDATE: Man dies in Lexington crash
Police don't have any information on suspects as of now.
Teen seriously hurt in Lexington shooting
The person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
UPDATE: Man dies after being hit on Lexington interstate
A dozen Kentucky hospitals and hospital systems announced they are requiring employees to be...
A dozen Kentucky hospitals require COVID vaccine; how they enforce the mandate varies
Four people are now facing charges following the chase.
Several arrested following 60-mile chase through 6 Kentucky counties

Latest News

Senior Pastor Jerry Lewis cuts a ribbon to celebrate the Freedom Christian Fellowship Church's...
Seven months after devastating floods, London church holds grand reopening
Lexington Fire Department kicks off week-long celebrations for their 150th anniversary.
Firefighters from across the state head to Lexington; join LFD’s 150th anniversary celebration
Kentucky improves to 7-3.
No. 8 Kentucky tops No. 16 Stanford in five sets
Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Mike Edwards (32) returns an interception on a pass by Atlanta...
Edwards returns two INT for scores in Bucs win
New York Jets' Marcus Maye, right, tries to tackle New England Patriots' Damien Harris during...
Damien Harris leads Patriots past Jets 25-6