Advertisement

One person seriously hurt after Lexington crash

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.
The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 7:49 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is in the hospital after a crash in Lexington.

Police said it happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19.

Officers said the person has potentially life-threatening injuries.

They’re not sure what happened, besides the fact that the driver veered off the road and into a ditch.

Officers do not think alcohol was involved.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seven-year-old Jurnee Hoffmeyer had asked a library employee for the haircut. However, her...
Father files $1M lawsuit against school after staff cuts daughter’s hair
Customers at the Lawrenceburg Walmart were recently treated to something, a little bit...
Ky. Walmart cashier treats customers to special closing time announcement
Four people are now facing charges following the chase.
Several arrested following 60-mile chase through 6 Kentucky counties
Kentucky wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (1) celebrates getting a first down during the first...
Kentucky sluggish, still tops Chattanooga to stay perfect
Many Kentucky hospitals are overrun with COVID-19 patients. UK HealthCare in Lexington is no...
UK HealthCare overrun with COVID-19 patients

Latest News

Police don't have any information on suspects as of now.
Teen seriously hurt in Lexington shooting
Rain Chances Into The Week
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Another summer-like day before a cold front
The person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Lexington pedestrian hit on interstate
EKU has brand new lights this season.
Wilderman throws TD pass on last play, Indiana State beats EKU