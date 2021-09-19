One person seriously hurt after Lexington crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is in the hospital after a crash in Lexington.

Police said it happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19.

Officers said the person has potentially life-threatening injuries.

They’re not sure what happened, besides the fact that the driver veered off the road and into a ditch.

Officers do not think alcohol was involved.

