One person seriously hurt after Lexington crash
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 7:49 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is in the hospital after a crash in Lexington.
Police said it happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19.
Officers said the person has potentially life-threatening injuries.
They’re not sure what happened, besides the fact that the driver veered off the road and into a ditch.
Officers do not think alcohol was involved.
