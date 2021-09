LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A teen is in the hospital after an early morning shooting in Lexington.

Police said it happened on Devonport Drive around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 19.

They said a teenager has serious injuries.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting. The police don’t have any information on possible suspects at this time.

