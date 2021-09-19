Whiskey Bear bar expands, moves to new location

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Another small business is leaving The Barn Food Hall at The Summit at Fritz Farm.

Whiskey Bear will be open until Oct. 3. The owners will expand in their new location in Beaumont, with the goal to open early next year.

The bar is the last original tenant of The Barn.

When Daniel Marlowe and his wife opened Whiskey Bear in the barn four years ago, they planned to stay put for a while.

“We definitely planned on being here for longer than 4 years. That was certainly the goal,” Marlowe said. “We were hoping to, maybe if the concept worked, be able to grow new locations while still keeping this one.”

The pandemic changed all of that. Whiskey Bear continued to lose neighbors in the food hall.

“It was a long time coming over the last 18 months or so,” Marlowe said. “When The Barn closed due to COVID-19, we saw the writing on the wall knowing at some point the landlord would end up releasing the large space that was The Barn. At that point, we would probably have a hard time laying claim to that patio, and I think the patio is a big part of our concept wanting to be able to enjoy the beautiful evenings and days that we get, especially in spring and fall.”

Marlowe said he and his wife pivoted, knowing they needed to have a patio and other COVID-friendly businesses practices in place.

“We wanted to be able to really involve families and children into the fold as well and in doing so, creating a concept like Addie’s, as a fast-casual concept for people who are wanting to have a quick in and out lunch or dinner,” Marlowe said.

He said Addie’s would serve artisan-style pizza. He and his wife are taking their pandemic-proof pizza and cocktails to Beaumont. The bar will be located near J Render’s. Marlowe said it would feature a large patio that would be designed to feel like an oasis.

Marlowe said he’s planning for Whiskey Bear to reopen around early to mid-February of 2022.

