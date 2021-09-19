Advertisement

Wilderman throws TD pass on last play, Indiana State beats EKU

The Colonels drop to 1-2 with Saturday’s loss in their home opener.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 11:59 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) - Kurtis Wilderman threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Phazione McClurge on the last play of the game to lift Indiana State (2-1) over Eastern Kentucky 23-21.

Wilderman stepped into the pocket and fired his pass between two defenders to McClurge, who made a leaping catch at the goal line and was knocked nearly out of the end zone, but McClurge leaned the ball just over the goal line while falling and landing on his back.

Eastern Kentucky (1-2) had just taken its only lead of the game when Da’Joun Hewitt scored on a 4-yard touchdown run with 49 seconds left.

The Colonels host Austin Peay September 25 at 3:00.

