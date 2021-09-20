Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Heavy showers before a blast of October air arrives

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue through Tuesday before a cold front moves in and provides a blast of Fall air to follow.

Keep that rain gear handy for this evening and tonight if you plan to be outside. Scattered showers will remain on and off throughout the day across central and southern parts of the state. While eastern parts of Kentucky will stay on the drier side, a few isolated showers will be possible across those regions this evening and tonight as well. Temperatures will remain on the mild side in the lower 70s and eventually 60s through tonight.

By Tuesday morning, a few light scattered showers will be around the Commonwealth, with temperatures in the mid to upper-60s. While it won’t be a washout of a day, conditions will be very similar to Monday, where showers and a few thunderstorms will be on and off all day long. Highs by the afternoon and evening are expected to stay slightly below average in the mid to upper-70s yet again. Heading later into Tuesday, shower and thunderstorm chances will crease ahead of the next system moving in.

Our cold front will finally move in on Wednesday, with another low-pressure system developing along the front. This will slow the front down just a bit and provide more heavy showers across portions of the state that could lead to some issues. Expect rainfall throughout the day with a general 1″-3″ expected, but a few isolated areas could reach 4″+. The heaviest rainfall amounts look to be focused on central and northern parts of the state Wednesday, with a few light showers lingering into the early morning hours of Thursday. Otherwise, Thursday and into the end of the week will stay dry with a blast of Fall air taking over. From Wednesday through Friday, highs will remain in the 60s, with overnight lows in the 40s.

