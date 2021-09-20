Community watches over wild turkey who made Lexington her home

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A wild turkey has made Lexington home and she’s gained quite a following from the community keeping watch over her.

It’s not everyday that you see a wild turkey in the middle of a big city, but people living in Lexington’s neighborhoods bordering the UK Arboretum tell us they do.

“Dorothy the Turkey” is seen so often that she’s gained a following on Facebook.

Locals say Dorothy has been seen both in the Arboretum and in their own yards.

Karen Dobson says she’s seen the turkey for three years now. Karen’s property backs up to the Arboretum, and she says Dorothy frequently visits her backyard, even coming up on her deck.

“I think she’s really kind of gravitated toward people. Places where there’s free food and bird baths for a drink of water and, so, she’s become very domesticated, Dobson said.

Despite the dangers a big city could pose, Karen says Dorothy can defend herself.

“She’s been around for several years and she’s been able to navigate most things,” Dobson said. “Traffic, dogs, cats, humans.”

Karen says her father leaves a lot of food out in the yard for Dorothy and is likely the cause of her visits.

There’s debate over the turkey’s name, as others call her Edna and Hot Brown, but, regardless of Dorothy’s true identity, Karen says she is a gift to the community.

“It’s something you’re not really expecting and you see it and you think ‘wow, this is wildlife right in the middle of Lexington,’” said Dobson.

We weren’t able to catch up with Dorothy for this story, but Karen pointed out the she likely hunkered down somewhere because of the wet weather.

