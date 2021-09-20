Advertisement

Damien Harris leads Patriots past Jets 25-6

The former Madison Southern star rushed for 62 yards and a touchdown Sunday.
New York Jets' Marcus Maye, right, tries to tackle New England Patriots' Damien Harris during...
New York Jets' Marcus Maye, right, tries to tackle New England Patriots' Damien Harris during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)(Bill Kostroun | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 8:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) - Mac Jones was smart and efficient, Damien Harris and James White had touchdown runs and the New England Patriots took advantage of a nightmarish outing by Zach Wilson in a 25-6 victory over the New York Jets.

Jones, the No. 15 overall pick in the draft, went 22 of 30 for 186 yards for the Patriots a week after going 29 for 39 for 281 yards and a touchdown in a loss to Miami.

New England beat New York for the 11th straight game. Wilson finished 19 of 33 for 210 yards and four interceptions in the home opener for the Jets.

