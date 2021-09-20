Edwards returns two INT for scores in Bucs win

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - Tom Brady threw for 276 yards and five touchdowns, helping the Tampa Bay Buccaneers extend their winning streak to a franchise-record 10 consecutive games with a 48-25 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

Brady improved to 9-0 lifetime against the Falcons, who’ve lost seven in a row going back to last season.

Three of those setbacks have come against the Bucs, who’ve outscored their NFC South rivals 124-62 over the past 10 quarters of those outings.

Former Kentucky star Mike Edwards returned two interceptions for touchdowns in the win.

