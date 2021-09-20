Fayette County Schools canceled bus routes for Monday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More school bus routes were canceled Monday in Lexington.

Fayette County Public Schools announced the cancelations on its website.

Here are the affected routes:

Bus 115 to Glendover, Tates Creek High, Tates Creek Middle

Bus 313 to Brenda Cowan, Douglass/CGW, Edythe J Hayes

Bus 1808 to Meadowthorpe, Bryan Station High

Bus 1959 to Southern Elementary, Tates Creek High, Southern Middle

Bus 963 to Deep Springs, Bryan Station High, MLK

