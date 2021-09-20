Advertisement

Fayette County Schools canceled bus routes for Monday

(KOLN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 4:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More school bus routes were canceled Monday in Lexington.

Fayette County Public Schools announced the cancelations on its website.

Here are the affected routes:

  • Bus 115 to Glendover, Tates Creek High, Tates Creek Middle
  • Bus 313 to Brenda Cowan, Douglass/CGW, Edythe J Hayes
  • Bus 1808 to Meadowthorpe, Bryan Station High
  • Bus 1959 to Southern Elementary, Tates Creek High, Southern Middle
  • Bus 963 to Deep Springs, Bryan Station High, MLK

