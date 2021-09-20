FCPS announces ‘Test to Stay in School’ pilot program

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County Public Schools has announced a new pilot program to handle some COVID-19 exposure situations.

School officials say a growing number of FCPS students have been placed in quarantine because of potential exposures both on and off campus.

They say it is very rare for students to develop COVID-19 because of an in-school exposure. Most cases of COVID-19 are spread through household or community contacts.

To reduce the amount of school missed by students in quarantine, FCPS will be piloting an optional program that will allow students who are exposed to the virus in school-related settings only to continue to attend school IF:

they are not experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, AND

they test negative for COVID-19 during free on-campus testing before school on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

FCPS is calling the program “Test to Stay in School,” and will be piloting it in partnership with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, Kentucky Department of Health, and Lexington-Fayette County Health Department.

Participating schools are Breckinridge, Clays Mill, Dixie, James Lane Allen, and Julius Marks elementary schools, as well as Crawford and Jessie Clark middle schools.

FCPS officials say the schools were chosen based on the numbers of COVID-19 cases and quarantines they have experienced recently. We’re told they also tried to select schools in many different areas of town, in order to get a good population sample.

