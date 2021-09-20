Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A big blast of late October is on the way

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Rounds of showers & storms will continue as we await the arrival of a season-changing cold front.

The scattered rounds of rain will remain active throughout the day on Monday & again on Tuesday. While it doesn’t rain every single second of the day, there will be plenty of chances. This keeps us very saturated and could lead to some localized high water issues.

A major fall cold front will blast across Kentucky on Wednesday. It will enhance the rain chances and it brings the chilliest air we have seen around here in a while. Highs will likely fall to the low and mid-60s. Some of those overnight temperatures will drop all the way down to the 40s.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.