Lexington private schools investigating video appearing to show students harassing mascot

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two Lexington private schools are investigating a video.

The video appears to show Lexington Catholic students harassing a mascot from Lexington Christian Academy.

The schools’ football teams played Friday night.

LCA beat Lexington Catholic 43 to 7.

Leaders from both schools say they’re working together to investigate the video.

