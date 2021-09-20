Advertisement

Lexington private schools investigating video appearing to show students harassing mascot

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two Lexington private schools are investigating a video.

The video appears to show Lexington Catholic students harassing a mascot from Lexington Christian Academy.

The schools’ football teams played Friday night.

LCA beat Lexington Catholic 43 to 7.

Leaders from both schools say they’re working together to investigate the video.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.
UPDATE: Man dies in Lexington crash
Police don't have any information on suspects as of now.
Teen seriously hurt in Lexington shooting
The person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
UPDATE: Man dies after being hit on Lexington interstate
Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, 22, disappeared while on a cross-country trek with her boyfriend. FBI...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
A dozen Kentucky hospitals and hospital systems announced they are requiring employees to be...
A dozen Kentucky hospitals require COVID vaccine; how they enforce the mandate varies

Latest News

Help is on the way for UK HealthCare. Monday, UK officials announced members from the Kentucky...
National Guard troops also being sent to UK Hospital to help
Wet weather leads to fall temps
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Fall air will invade later this week.
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A big blast of late October is on the way
Lexington private schools investigating video appearing to show students harassing mascot
WATCH | Lexington private schools investigating video appearing to show students harassing mascot