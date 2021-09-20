Nation’s No. 2 prospect Dereck Lively II commits to Duke
Lively chose the Blue Devils over Kentucky, Florida State, Michigan, North Carolina, Penn State, and USC.
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Dereck Lively II, the No. 2 ranked prospect in the Class of 2022, has committed to Duke.
The 7′2′' center from Westtown High School in West Chester, Pennsylvania is the No. 1 ranked center in the class.
