No. 8 Kentucky tops No. 16 Stanford in five sets

Sophomore Madi Skinner finished with a career-high 24 kills.
Kentucky improves to 7-3.
Kentucky improves to 7-3.(UK Athletics)
By Alex Walker
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 8:50 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In front of nearly 4,000 fans at Memorial Coliseum, No. 8 Kentucky beat No. 16 Stanford (20-25, 25-20, 25-19, 22-25, 15-10) in five sets Sunday afternoon.

Sophomore Madi Skinner finished with a career-high 24 kills, including six kills in the fifth and final set. Skinner blasted the final three points of the match in front of the eighth-largest crowd in program history.

Junior Azhani Tealer had a career-high tying 18 kills in the match.

The Wildcats (7-3) just finished up a stretch of three matches in ten days against Top 16 opponents. The Wildcats begin SEC play Friday night at home against Missouri.

