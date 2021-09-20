Advertisement

Supreme Court to hear Mississippi abortion case oral arguments Dec. 1

The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on a Mississippi abortion restriction Dec. 1.
The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on a Mississippi abortion restriction Dec. 1.(Source: CNN/file)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on a noteworthy abortion case in December.

The high court released its arguments calendar on Monday, and the Mississippi case, Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Org., will be heard Dec. 1.

The Mississippi case will consider whether pre-viability restrictions on abortion are unconstitutional.

The 2018 law allows abortions after 15 weeks only in medical emergencies or if the fetus has a severe abnormality. It makes no exception for rape or incest and punishes doctors who do not follow its guidelines.

Two federal courts have already blocked the Mississippi law.

The justices deliberated for months about whether to take up the dispute.

It’s considered the most important set of abortion-related oral arguments the court has heard since 1992, when the Supreme Court reaffirmed the constitutional right to terminate a pregnancy with the case of Planned Parenthood v. Casey.

It comes at a time when some states are putting up barriers to abortion access.

A Texas law was allowed to go into effect earlier this month, pending appeal, that restricts abortion access after six weeks.

Abortion has been legal in the U.S. since Roe v. Wade in 1973.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.
UPDATE: Man dies in Lexington crash
Police don't have any information on suspects as of now.
Teen seriously hurt in Lexington shooting
The person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
UPDATE: Man dies after being hit on Lexington interstate
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
A dozen Kentucky hospitals and hospital systems announced they are requiring employees to be...
A dozen Kentucky hospitals require COVID vaccine; how they enforce the mandate varies

Latest News

Highs are expected to be in the 60s with lows in the 40s for the latter part of the workweek
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Heavy showers before a blast of October air arrives
Recent COVID-19 surges are exposing shortages in our hospitals.
WKYT Investigates: Nursing burnout
Newport News police Chief Steve Drew said Monday that one victim at Heritage High School was...
Police: 2 people wounded in shooting at Virginia high school
Pfizer says it's planning to submit new data to the FDA on its vaccine for kids aged 5 to 11.
Pfizer releases new data on vaccine for kids
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 14, 2020 file photo, Paul Rusesabagina, center, whose story...
‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero sentenced to 25 years on terror charges