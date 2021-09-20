UK’s October 2 showdown vs. No. 11 Florida set for night kickoff
The matchup will air either at 6:00 on ESPN or 7:00 on the SEC Network.
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The SEC announced on Monday that Kentucky’s October 2 showdown vs. No. 11 Florida is a night game at Kroger Field.
The league said the SEC East matchup will air either at 6:00 on ESPN or 7:00 on the SEC Network. They will decide after the conclusion of all games on September 25.
Florida leads the all-times series 53-18, but Kentucky snapped a losing streak in 2018 that dated back to 1986.
