UK’s October 2 showdown vs. No. 11 Florida set for night kickoff

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The SEC announced on Monday that Kentucky’s October 2 showdown vs. No. 11 Florida is a night game at Kroger Field.

The league said the SEC East matchup will air either at 6:00 on ESPN or 7:00 on the SEC Network. They will decide after the conclusion of all games on September 25.

Florida leads the all-times series 53-18, but Kentucky snapped a losing streak in 2018 that dated back to 1986.

TV selections for @SEC football games of October 2. pic.twitter.com/Nr8jrodNKA — Herb Vincent (@herbvincent) September 20, 2021

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.