UK’s October 2 showdown vs. No. 11 Florida set for night kickoff

The matchup will air either at 6:00 on ESPN or 7:00 on the SEC Network.
Kentucky defensive back Quandre Mosely (21) covers Florida wide receiver Rick Wells (12) as he...
Kentucky defensive back Quandre Mosely (21) covers Florida wide receiver Rick Wells (12) as he runs a pass pattern during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)(John Raoux | AP)
By Alex Walker
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The SEC announced on Monday that Kentucky’s October 2 showdown vs. No. 11 Florida is a night game at Kroger Field.

The league said the SEC East matchup will air either at 6:00 on ESPN or 7:00 on the SEC Network. They will decide after the conclusion of all games on September 25.

Florida leads the all-times series 53-18, but Kentucky snapped a losing streak in 2018 that dated back to 1986.

