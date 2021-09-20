Advertisement

Woman accused of trying to kill two people in road rage incident on I-64

Serena Jasso, 22.
Serena Jasso, 22.(Franklin Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman is accused of trying to kill two people in a road rage incident.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says 22-year-old Serena Jasso, who is orignally from Florida, was arrested in connection with a road rage/shooting incident that happened on Thursday, Sept. 16 on I-64.

In a previous release about the incident, the sheriff’s office says someone fired three shots at the driver’s side of a pickup truck. The driver and a small child inside were not hurt.

We’re told Jasso was arrested the next day thanks to information from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

Jasso is facing two counts of attempted murder.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.
UPDATE: Man dies in Lexington crash
Police don't have any information on suspects as of now.
Teen seriously hurt in Lexington shooting
The person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
UPDATE: Man dies after being hit on Lexington interstate
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
A dozen Kentucky hospitals and hospital systems announced they are requiring employees to be...
A dozen Kentucky hospitals require COVID vaccine; how they enforce the mandate varies

Latest News

Approval of the COVID-19 vaccine for children age five to eleven could happen as early as next...
Ky. pediatrician says parents shouldn’t hesitate to get younger kids vaccinated
Gov. Andy Beshear
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear gives COVID-19 update as many hospitals remain overwhelmed
Highs are expected to be in the 60s with lows in the 40s for the latter part of the workweek
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Heavy showers before a blast of October air arrives
Recent COVID-19 surges are exposing shortages in our hospitals.
WKYT Investigates: Nursing burnout