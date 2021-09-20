Woman accused of trying to kill two people in road rage incident on I-64

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman is accused of trying to kill two people in a road rage incident.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says 22-year-old Serena Jasso, who is orignally from Florida, was arrested in connection with a road rage/shooting incident that happened on Thursday, Sept. 16 on I-64.

In a previous release about the incident, the sheriff’s office says someone fired three shots at the driver’s side of a pickup truck. The driver and a small child inside were not hurt.

We’re told Jasso was arrested the next day thanks to information from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

Jasso is facing two counts of attempted murder.

