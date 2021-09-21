Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Major Blast Of Fall Ahead

temps
temps(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have a full blown fall system rolling into the region over the next few days and this will bring heavy rain, gusty winds and a blast of October temps to the region. For fall lovers, this is some of the good stuff that’s giving us a full blown Pot Of Chili ALERT!

A scattering of showers and storms will be with us today as the air feels rather humid for this time of year. Outside of the storms, a mix of sun and clouds will be noted.

As our cold front works into the west this evening, a line of showers and storms will be noted. This will then sweep across the state tonight and early Wednesday. Low pressure will then develop along the front and work through the Ohio Valley and into the Great Lakes late Wednesday into Thursday.

The end result for us will be gusty winds and crashing temps behind the low. Wednesday afternoon temps likely stay in the 50s for many.

Wind gusts of 30mph or greater look likely behind this departing storm system. Some 40mph gusts can’t be ruled out in central and western Kentucky.

Thursday and Friday highs are in the 60s with lows that can reach deep into the 40s.

Another chilly shot arrives this weekend with another one coming in behind that to close the door on September next week.

