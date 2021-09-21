Fayette County Schools canceled bus routes for Tuesday
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 3:44 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More school bus routes were canceled Tuesday in Lexington.
Fayette County Public Schools announced the cancelations on its website.
Here are the affected routes:
Bus 869 to RISE
Bus 1805 to SCAPA
Bus 2126 to STABLES
Bus 978 to STEAM, Bryan Station High, Bryan Station Middle
Bus 227 to Bryan Station High
Bus 14 to Tates Creek High, Edythe J Hayes
Bus 1801 to Tates Creek Elementary, Tates Creek Middle
Bus 310 to Brenda Cowan, Henry Clay, Edythe J Hayes
