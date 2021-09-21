Advertisement

Fayette County Schools canceled bus routes for Tuesday

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 3:44 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More school bus routes were canceled Tuesday in Lexington.

Fayette County Public Schools announced the cancelations on its website.

Here are the affected routes:

Bus 869 to RISE

Bus 1805 to SCAPA

Bus 2126 to STABLES

Bus 978 to STEAM, Bryan Station High, Bryan Station Middle

Bus 227 to Bryan Station High

Bus 14 to Tates Creek High, Edythe J Hayes

Bus 1801 to Tates Creek Elementary, Tates Creek Middle

Bus 310 to Brenda Cowan, Henry Clay, Edythe J Hayes

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
Two Lexington private schools are investigating a video. The video appears to show Lexington...
Lexington private schools investigating video appearing to show students harassing mascot
Gov. Andy Beshear
Beshear gives COVID-19 update as many hospitals remain overwhelmed
Serena Jasso, 22.
Woman accused of trying to kill two people in road rage incident on I-64
The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.
UPDATE: Man dies in Lexington crash

Latest News

Vaughn Miller was 64 when he passed away from COVID-19.
‘We need to get out there and share our stories’ : Daughter opens up about losing dad to COVID
Dozens join in prayer for frontline workers and patients at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.
Somerset community prays for frontline workers; praise heard throughout the hospital
Lee County School District Custodian dies from COVID-19 - 4:30 p.m.
Lee County Schools mourning loss of third employee to COVID-19
5-star center Dereck Lively II.
Nation’s No. 2 prospect Dereck Lively II commits to Duke