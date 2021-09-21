Advertisement

Four FCPS schools evacuated over bomb threats

FCPS officials say the schools were evacuated “out out of an abundance of caution.”
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Four FCPS schools have been evacuated.

School officials say “out out of an abundance of caution” they are evacuating Frederick Douglass, Henry Clay, Lafayette, and Paul Laurence Dunbar high schools after receiving bomb threats against those facilities.

They say law enforcement officers are inspecting the buildings for any potential threat before students and staff will be allowed to return.

Superintendent Dr. Demetrus Liggins released this statement to parents:

Dear Fayette County Public Schools Families:

In issues of health and safety, we will always communicate directly and honestly with our families. We are writing to make you aware that out of an abundance of caution we are evacuating Frederick Douglass, Henry Clay, Lafayette, and Paul Laurence Dunbar high schools after receiving bomb threats against those facilities.

Law enforcement officers are inspecting the buildings for any potential threat before students and staff will be allowed to return. We will keep you updated on this developing situation.

Demetrus Liggins, PhD

This is a developing story.

