Four FCPS schools evacuated over bomb threats

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Four FCPS schools have been evacuated.

School officials say “out out of an abundance of caution” they are evacuating Frederick Douglass, Henry Clay, Lafayette, and Paul Laurence Dunbar high schools after receiving bomb threats against those facilities.

They say law enforcement officers are inspecting the buildings for any potential threat before students and staff will be allowed to return.

Superintendent Dr. Demetrus Liggins released this statement to parents:

Demetrus Liggins, PhD

