Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A blast of October is on the way

Cooler temps
Cooler temps(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 6:36 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Rounds of scattered showers will be with us for most of the day.

It won’t rain every minute of the day, but many of us will see those scattered showers & thunderstorms passing through our skies. I don’t expect widespread activity until Wednesday. It just remains very gloomy.

A major blast of Fall air will be here on Wednesday. This next cold front will make it feel more like late October rather than this part of September. Expect high afternoon temperatures to range from 58-62 degrees on Wednesday. Those numbers should be slightly higher on Thursday, but not by much. This new airmass means business!

Take care of each other.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
Two Lexington private schools are investigating a video. The video appears to show Lexington...
Lexington private schools investigating video appearing to show students harassing mascot
Gov. Andy Beshear
Beshear gives COVID-19 update as many hospitals remain overwhelmed
Serena Jasso, 22.
Woman accused of trying to kill two people in road rage incident on I-64
The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.
UPDATE: Man dies in Lexington crash

Latest News

Showers & storms
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Highs are expected to be in the 60s with lows in the 40s for the latter part of the workweek
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Heavy showers before a blast of October air arrives
Wet weather leads to fall temps
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Fall air will invade later this week.
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A big blast of late October is on the way