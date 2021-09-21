Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A blast of October is on the way

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Rounds of scattered showers will be with us for most of the day.

It won’t rain every minute of the day, but many of us will see those scattered showers & thunderstorms passing through our skies. I don’t expect widespread activity until Wednesday. It just remains very gloomy.

A major blast of Fall air will be here on Wednesday. This next cold front will make it feel more like late October rather than this part of September. Expect high afternoon temperatures to range from 58-62 degrees on Wednesday. Those numbers should be slightly higher on Thursday, but not by much. This new airmass means business!

Take care of each other.

