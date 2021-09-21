Advertisement

Kentucky will receive fewer monoclonal antibody treatments amid federal shortage

Baptist Health Corbin announced on Facebook Monday that they were closing their Monoclonal Antibody Infusion Clinic because they didn’t have enough medicine.(Zak Hawke/WYMT)
By Jim Stratman
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Monoclonal antibody treatments are becoming the lastest tool to fight against COVID-19, but not everyone can be treated.

We’ve seen the number of Kentuckians treated with a monoclonal antibody transfusion going up for the last few weeks, but Gov. Andy Beshear says that a federal shortage means less Kentuckians will have a chance to get this treatment.

“Last week, we gave out over 5,000 monoclonal antibody treatments and, as you remember, that number was going up significantly week over week, we’re only going to receive 4,960 this week and it’s going to go down from there,” Gov. Beshear said.

The treatment itself pumps lab made antibodies that fight COVID 19 into your body to help boost an immune response in people with COVID-19 to keep them from getting seriously ill.

However, there’s a catch.

Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack says you need to receive the treatment within 10 days of showing symptoms and only high risk patients are receiving it because of scarcity.

Baptist Health Corbin announced on Facebook Monday that they were closing their Monoclonal Antibody Infusion Clinic because they didn’t have enough medicine.

A spokesperson says they hope that clinic will reopen on Tuesday, but Governor Beshear says we could see more of these types of closures in the future.

“There’s not going to be enough, and if you’re putting off a shot, a vaccine, I would say please, knowing that there’s not going to be enough anywhere in the commonwealth, get that vaccine,” Gov. Beshear said.

Now, the governor did say the state will be able stock at least one provider with this treatment in each of the area development districts in the state, but he reiterated it won’t be enough for everyone who needs one and let alone those who want one.

