Lee County Schools mourning loss of third employee to COVID-19

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEATTYVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lee County Schools employee has died of COVID-19.

Superintendent Sarah Wasson confirmed to WKYT that Rhonda Estes had died.

“We are grieving her loss and this is extremely difficult,” said Wasson.

Our news partners at the Herald Leader report that Estes was a counselor at Lee County Elementary School.

Just last week, custodian Bill Bailey died from COVID-19 complications.

“Well, our staff members are like family to us so it’s hurtful to hear that news is like any of your family members,” said Wasson at the time.

An instructional aide died after contracting the virus back in August. Those who worked with her said Heather Antle brought joy to many in her 5th-grade classroom at Lee County Elementary.

