Advertisement

Patients having to wait in ambulance for hospital beds to free up

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is in Kentucky to help the COVID-19 response. FEMA will...
The Federal Emergency Management Agency is in Kentucky to help the COVID-19 response. FEMA will be sending ambulances to several Kentucky cities to help with patient transfers. One city is Somerset.(WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI CO., Ky. (WKYT) - Ambulance services in southern Kentucky are still seeing a high run volume.

COVID-19 has created, what the director of the Somerset-Pulaski County EMS says is, a “critical” situation.

There are currently 35 patients being treated for COVID-19 at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital and, with so many covid patients, sometimes it’s difficult for the local EMS crews to find empty beds when they arrive with patients.

That happened Monday when several ambulances were waiting in the parking lot for a bed to free up.

When it comes to patient transports, sometimes the closest bed is on the other side of the state or even out of state.

Steven Eubank, the director of the Somerset-Pulaski County EMS, says COVID-19 has had a way of creating a bad domino effect for first responders to deal with.

“If the hospital doesn’t have beds, then the ER gets backed up, when the ER gets backed up, then it backs up our patients. We don’t want them sitting in the hallway, so, at times, the hospital will ask us to wait in the truck with those patients until there is a place here we can taken them that has the negative ventilation to protect the others in the hospital,” Eubank said.

FEMA’S strike team has been in Somerset for several weeks and will be there until at the least the end of the month to assist with patient transports. They team has been a big help but Eubank says, sadly, there’s still plenty of patients to go around for everyone.

Eubank says a normal run used to last about an hour but, with COVID-19, sometimes those last three to four hours now.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
Two Lexington private schools are investigating a video. The video appears to show Lexington...
Lexington private schools investigating video appearing to show students harassing mascot
Gov. Andy Beshear
Beshear gives COVID-19 update as many hospitals remain overwhelmed
Serena Jasso, 22.
Woman accused of trying to kill two people in road rage incident on I-64
The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.
UPDATE: Man dies in Lexington crash

Latest News

Baptist Health Corbin announced on Facebook Monday that they were closing their Monoclonal...
Kentucky will receive fewer monoclonal antibody treatments amid federal shortage
Showers & storms
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Cooler temps
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A blast of October is on the way
Fayette County Schools canceled bus routes for Tuesday