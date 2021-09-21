Somerset community prays for frontline workers; praise heard throughout the hospital

SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT) - Dozens in the Somerset community joined in prayer at Lake Cumberland Regional Medical Center Monday evening.

“Let’s pray for these men and women who serve so faithfully in our community.”

“We pray, we laugh, we cry together if necessary,” said event organizer, Pastor Mark Harrell of Victory Christian Fellowship.

And that’s just what the Somerset community did Monday evening. Hands raised and eyes closed.

Pastors for Transformation & Lake Cumberland Ministerial Association are at the hospital in Somerset. They’re praying and joining in worship for all of the healthcare workers tirelessly working during the pandemic the past 19 months. @WKYT pic.twitter.com/KK931EPqBg — Grason Passmore WKYT (@GrasonWkyt) September 20, 2021

“Lord, we pray today that you would bless every patient in this hospital.”

Through the Pastors for Transformation and Lake Cumberland Ministerial Association, congregations from across the area gathered on the top of the parking garage, praying for the frontline workers and patients merely feet away battling COVID-19 inside Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.

“We’re believing, we’re praying to see a real breakthrough in cases not only here, but our state and our entire nation. To see this disease begin to dissipate and be gone.”

Pastor Harrell started the prayer vigil this time last year, not knowing at the time it would be needed this many months later.

“Everyone knows a doctor, everyone knows a nurse, everyone knows one or more police officer. When you see people here, you’re not seeing strangers. You’re seeing the community and extended family.”

One final show of support for that family, as a small parade of law enforcement turn on their sirens, and flash their lights. And as nurses embrace their loved ones in the midst of a hard couple years.

