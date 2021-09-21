Advertisement

Somerset community prays for frontline workers; praise heard throughout the hospital

By Grason Passmore
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT) - Dozens in the Somerset community joined in prayer at Lake Cumberland Regional Medical Center Monday evening.

“Let’s pray for these men and women who serve so faithfully in our community.”

“We pray, we laugh, we cry together if necessary,” said event organizer, Pastor Mark Harrell of Victory Christian Fellowship.

And that’s just what the Somerset community did Monday evening. Hands raised and eyes closed.

“Lord, we pray today that you would bless every patient in this hospital.”

Through the Pastors for Transformation and Lake Cumberland Ministerial Association, congregations from across the area gathered on the top of the parking garage, praying for the frontline workers and patients merely feet away battling COVID-19 inside Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.

“We’re believing, we’re praying to see a real breakthrough in cases not only here, but our state and our entire nation. To see this disease begin to dissipate and be gone.”

Pastor Harrell started the prayer vigil this time last year, not knowing at the time it would be needed this many months later.

“Everyone knows a doctor, everyone knows a nurse, everyone knows one or more police officer. When you see people here, you’re not seeing strangers. You’re seeing the community and extended family.”

One final show of support for that family, as a small parade of law enforcement turn on their sirens, and flash their lights. And as nurses embrace their loved ones in the midst of a hard couple years.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.
UPDATE: Man dies in Lexington crash
Police don't have any information on suspects as of now.
Teen seriously hurt in Lexington shooting
The person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
UPDATE: Man dies after being hit on Lexington interstate
Two Lexington private schools are investigating a video. The video appears to show Lexington...
Lexington private schools investigating video appearing to show students harassing mascot

Latest News

Vaughn Miller was 64 when he passed away from COVID-19.
‘We need to get out there and share our stories’ : Daughter opens up about losing dad to COVID
Lee County School District Custodian dies from COVID-19 - 4:30 p.m.
Lee County Schools mourning loss of third employee to COVID-19
5-star center Dereck Lively II.
Nation’s No. 2 prospect Dereck Lively II commits to Duke
Kentucky defensive back Quandre Mosely (21) covers Florida wide receiver Rick Wells (12) as he...
UK’s October 2 showdown vs. No. 11 Florida set for night kickoff