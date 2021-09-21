Advertisement

‘We need to get out there and share our stories’ : Daughter opens up about losing dad to COVID

By Chad Hedrick
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 10:57 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More than 8,300 Kentuckians have died from COVID-19. Each one is a family member that can never be replaced.

Sara Lemp has found herself facing this tragedy after losing her dad, Vaughn Miller, to COVID.

“He thought he could just stay at home and rest, and get over it,” Lemp said. “Until his oxygen started dropping and he was admitted to the hospital, and he was put on a BiPAP machine.”

Sara says the toughest part was not being able to be by her father’s side while he fought to live. Her stepmother was also hospitalized with the virus at the same time.

“The worst part of this disease that I think that people are not talking about, is the fear and anxiety of waiting by the phone every day to get updates.”

Just days later, Sara got the heartbreaking update that her dad had passed away. He was 64.

“I promised to myself in that moment, that I would share his story with anybody that would listen.”

Sara says she’s opening up about her family’s loss hoping it will encourage others to just be more careful with the virus, so they, or someone they care about, doesn’t lose their life.

“To all the families that lost somebody recently to COVID, nobody knows the grief our families are experiencing,” Lemp said. “We really need to get out there and share our stories. We need to show this real, this is devastating, and this is effecting a ton of people in our community.”

