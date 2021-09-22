Bruce Hornsby performs at Lexington Opera House

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Bruce Hornsby and The Noisemakers performed Tuesday night at the Lexington Opera House.

Hornsby has been performing since the 70s, and has won multiple Grammys.

The opera house said they follow the COVID protocols required by law, but put extra restrictions into place based on what performers want.

“We follow the protocol of the CDC and state and local governments, but beyond that, if the artist requires additional protocols, we follow those as well. So this evening, we are requiring proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID test,” Luanne Franklin said.

You can see a full schedule for the Lexington Opera House here.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.