Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Blast Of October Temps

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our fall storm system is rolling over us and it’s bringing some nasty weather with it. It’s also bringing late October temps with it and that means the first Pot Of Chili of the season is in order.

Here’s a breakdown of how things play out today through the end of the week…

Low pressure wraps up on top of us today and moves through the Ohio Valley and into the Great Lakes Thursday.

Numerous showers and storms are located along and ahead of the low with wraparound showers coming in behind it. Some local high water issues can’t be ruled out across parts of central Kentucky, especially early

Temps today spike into the 70s ahead of the low in eastern Kentucky while the 50s crash into central Kentucky from the northwest. The numbers in the east then drop into the 50s later in the day.

Most areas of central and eastern Kentucky likely stay in the 50s for the better part of the afternoon.

Winds are a big player behind the low and may reach 30-40mph at times in central and western Kentucky.

Lingering showers take us into tonight before pulling away to the north by Thursday morning. Temps range from the mid 40s to low 50s.

We will need to watch for some wraparound clouds hanging around on Thursday, especially across the north. If clouds do hang around long enough, highs are only in the 50s. For those seeing sun, 60-65 will be possible.

Temps by Friday morning drop into the low and middle 40s for many. Can one of the traditional cold spots hit 39 or 40? Maybe.

Friday looks awesome with temps in the 65-70 degree range central and eastern Kentucky and 70-75 west.

Another cold front drops in here Saturday and could bring a quick hitting band of gusty showers. This keeps the cooler than normal temps going into early next week.