Crews working to repair water main break in Frankfort

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The Frankfort Plant Board is working to repair a water main break.

Crews are still working and trying to find the source of the leak.

They’ve already started digging into the road and they’re expecting to be there overnight.

One block on Main Street has water shut off, which caused some businesses to close early Tuesday.

They’re expected to be able to open tomorrow, but a boil water advisory is in effect until Thursday morning.

Please avoid St. Clair and W. Main while FPB repairs a water leak. pic.twitter.com/gZFt1pAcV0 — Frankfort Police (@Frankfortpolice) September 21, 2021

