Estill Co. Schools out for the rest of the week due to COVID-19

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Estill County Board of Education announced Wednesday afternoon the district will not have school the rest of the week because of COVID-19 issues.

Thursday, Sept. 23 will be a staff work day and there will be no school for students. On Friday, Sept. 24, there will be no school for students or staff.

The district said they’ve seen an increased number of students and staff who have tested positive for COVID-19 or are in quarantine.

“Our Estill County staff has worked diligently to keep our students safe and attending ‘in-person’ learning. However, we do not have enough staff to cover our bus routes for the next two days. We will take this opportunity to deep clean our buildings and buses,” the district said in a Facebook post.

School officials reminded parents to pause activities at home that could potentially spread the virus.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.