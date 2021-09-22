Advertisement

Fayette County Schools canceled bus routes for Wednesday

Officials are concerned the about driver shortage as more students return to in-person classes.
Officials are concerned the about driver shortage as more students return to in-person classes.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 6:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More school bus routes were canceled Tuesday in Lexington.

Fayette County Public Schools announced the cancelations on its website.

Here are the affected routes:

  • Bus 225 to Maxwell, SCAPA
  • Bus 765 to Yates Preschool, Yates, Bryan Station High, Bryan Station Middle
  • Bus 873 to Stonewall Preschool, Stonewall
  • Bus 16 to Russell Cave, Northern Bryan Station Middle
  • Bus 673 to Meadowthorpe, Dunbar, Jessie Clark
  • Bus 2006 to Bryan Station High, Winburn
  • Bus 22 to Booker T Washington, Bryan Station High, Crawford
  • Bus 2128 to Clays Mill, Lafayette, Beaumont
  • Bus 212 to Sandersville, Dunbar, Winburn
  • Bus 885 to Maxwell, MLK
  • Bus 1805 to SCAPA

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FCPS officials say the schools were evacuated “out out of an abundance of caution.”
Four FCPS schools evacuated after bomb threats, ransom demand
This Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, photo, shows a Suffolk County Police Department missing person...
Coroner IDs remains, says Gabby Petito was homicide victim
Sgt. David Gutierrez, an officer with the San Jose Police Department for almost 29 years,...
Officer of nearly 30 years resigns over COVID-19 vaccine mandate
Superintendent Sarah Wasson confirmed to WKYT that Rhonda Estes had died.
Lee County Schools mourning loss of third employee to COVID-19
The Federal Emergency Management Agency is in Kentucky to help the COVID-19 response. FEMA will...
Patients having to wait in ambulance for hospital beds to free up

Latest News

The shooting happened late Tuesday night.
Two hurt after Lexington shooting
The man has life-threatening injuries.
Man seriously hurt after being hit by car in Lexington
Dr. Foxx was back in studio at WKYT filming his Family Practice show for the first time in a...
Well-known Lexington doctor talks returning to normalcy post-COVID diagnosis
Bruce Hornsby and The Noisemakers performed Tuesday night at the Lexington Opera House.
Bruce Hornsby performs at Lexington Opera House