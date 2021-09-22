Fayette County Schools canceled bus routes for Wednesday
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 6:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More school bus routes were canceled Tuesday in Lexington.
Fayette County Public Schools announced the cancelations on its website.
Here are the affected routes:
- Bus 225 to Maxwell, SCAPA
- Bus 765 to Yates Preschool, Yates, Bryan Station High, Bryan Station Middle
- Bus 873 to Stonewall Preschool, Stonewall
- Bus 16 to Russell Cave, Northern Bryan Station Middle
- Bus 673 to Meadowthorpe, Dunbar, Jessie Clark
- Bus 2006 to Bryan Station High, Winburn
- Bus 22 to Booker T Washington, Bryan Station High, Crawford
- Bus 2128 to Clays Mill, Lafayette, Beaumont
- Bus 212 to Sandersville, Dunbar, Winburn
- Bus 885 to Maxwell, MLK
- Bus 1805 to SCAPA
