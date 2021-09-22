Fayette County Schools canceled bus routes for Wednesday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More school bus routes were canceled Tuesday in Lexington.

Fayette County Public Schools announced the cancelations on its website.

Here are the affected routes:

Bus 225 to Maxwell, SCAPA

Bus 765 to Yates Preschool, Yates, Bryan Station High, Bryan Station Middle

Bus 873 to Stonewall Preschool, Stonewall

Bus 16 to Russell Cave, Northern Bryan Station Middle

Bus 673 to Meadowthorpe, Dunbar, Jessie Clark

Bus 2006 to Bryan Station High, Winburn

Bus 22 to Booker T Washington, Bryan Station High, Crawford

Bus 2128 to Clays Mill, Lafayette, Beaumont

Bus 212 to Sandersville, Dunbar, Winburn

Bus 885 to Maxwell, MLK

Bus 1805 to SCAPA

