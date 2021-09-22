Gov. Beshear reports 4,418 new COVID cases, 52 deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 4,418 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 665,994 cases. The governor says the state is seeing an 11.66% positivity rate. Of Wednesday’s new cases, 1,273 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 52 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Wednesday, including a 34-year-old. That brings the state total to 8,422.

As of Wednesday, 2,257 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 651 are in the ICU, and 453 are on ventilators.

For Wednesday I am announcing 4,418 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 52 new deaths – one as young as 34-years-old. Today’s report shows that this virus is hitting people far younger than we’ve previously seen. Get vaccinated to protect yourself and others and mask up indoors. pic.twitter.com/EvNr9svhUM — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) September 22, 2021

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.