Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | October-like blast follows the rain

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Rounds of showers will keep rolling through the region today.

These chilly rains will lead us to a major change in the pattern. Some of you will encounter some locally heavy rains with low visibility. Winds will blow this rain around at 15-20 MPH with some higher gusts. When that is considered, it will make this a very raw feeling afternoon and evening.

Our latest cold front will drive in some of the chilliest air we have had around here in a while. Thursday & Friday will both feature highs in the low to mid 60s. Some of our early morning temperatures will hover around the low 40s by Friday. I even think that somebody out there will sneak in an upper 30-degree reading. Not everyone will get that chilly, but it does look like a real possibility for some low-lying areas.

Take care of each other!

