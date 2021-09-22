Kentucky football announces 2022 schedule

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky football team will play eight home games during the 2022 season.

The Wildcats open the season at Kroger Field against Miami (OH) on September 23. Kentucky will also host Northern Illinois, Youngstown State and Louisville as part of their 2022 non-conference schedule.

The 12-game schedule features SEC home games against South Carolina, Mississippi State, Vanderbilt and Georgia. The Wildcats will travel to Florida, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Missouri.

The Wildcats open SEC play in a familiar place, traveling to Florida on September 10. They will also face Ole Miss on the road on October 1, the Cats’ first trip to Oxford since 2010.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.