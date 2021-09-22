Advertisement

Ky. lawmakers hear about issues health care industry is facing due to COVID-19

Lawmakers typically gather information during these interim meetings as they prepare legislation for the upcoming session, which will begin in January.(WBKO)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky lawmakers will hear about numerous issues facing the health care industry because of COVID-19.

Wednesday afternoon, an interim legislative committee will hear about a number of issues including hospital capacity and vaccination rates.

Lawmakers will hear from numerous people in the health care industry, health care associations, and health officials.

First up on the agenda is about vaccination rates. We have been hearing that some places, especially in more rural areas are still seeing low vaccination rates, although health officials say in recent months it has improved somewhat.

Lawmakers will also hear from the Kentucky Hospital Association, Medical Association, and Nurses Association about hospital capacity. We have been told capacity is at critical levels at some hospitals, along with a shortages of workers.

Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack is also supposed to testify about issues from the state public health standpoint.

Lawmakers typically gather information during these interim meetings as they prepare legislation for the upcoming session, which will begin in January.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

