Lexington Fire Department holds open house to celebrate 150th anniversary

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington firefighters held an open house Tuesday night as they celebrated the 150th anniversary of the Lexington Fire Department.

They were set up at fire station 4 on Jefferson Street, which is Lexington’s oldest fire station.

There was a bounce house, free food, historical exhibits, and a fire safety trailer. Firefighters were also giving station tours.

They said the department’s 150 year celebration has been a huge success, going back to events over the weekend.

“The interaction, the engagement with the community has been phenomenal. At the Fire Truck Muster on Sunday, the parade through downtown on Sunday, incredible turnout, incredible success, we’re still getting compliments about it, and it reminds us why we throw these types of events,” Battalion Chief Jordan Saas said.

The fire department has even more events planned through Oct. 3.

