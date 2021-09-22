Advertisement

London police receives note from man thanking them for random act of kindness 71 years ago

The city of London police chief received a letter from a widower. The man said he and his late...
The city of London police chief received a letter from a widower. The man said he and his late wife had a memorable stop in Laurel County.(Source: London Police Department)
By Shelby Lofton
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) - A young couple’s trip to London seven decades ago left them with a souvenir from the police.

Police Chief Darrel Kilburn opened up this handwritten note on his desk:

“To London Police Dept,

Back in 1950 my bride and I stopped in your city for lunch & when we left, this little card was under my wiper. For two 17 yr. olds we didn’t have extra money for a parking ticket. My wife carried this card in all her wallets since then & we often talked about how kind your city is. I have lost her & just wanted to send this. Thank you.”

Instead of a ticket, this is the card they were greeted with:

Instead of a ticket 71 years ago, this is the card a young couple was greeted with.
Instead of a ticket 71 years ago, this is the card a young couple was greeted with.(London Police Department)

The police chief said the department doesn’t give out those little cards anymore, but he said small acts of kindness will always be part of London’s culture.

“Without cards, most of our stops I would say would probably just be giving someone warnings,” Kilburn said.

The London native said the letter made him emotional.

“Little teary-eyed for sure. I just thought how powerful it was,” Kilburn said.

He said in a way, it’s a love letter to the writer’s wife and a kind city.

“He’s heartbroken, but at the same time I can tell he’s been a very blessed man and I’m sure 71 years ago, they’ve had a great life together,” Kilburn said.

A story of a widower saying goodbye to his soulmate, and thank you to those who showed him kindness when they started their life together.

Chief Kilburn said he has plans to write a letter in response.

The department is creating a memorabilia wall, and the chief said he’ll hang the note front and center.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FCPS officials say the schools were evacuated “out out of an abundance of caution.”
Four FCPS schools evacuated after bomb threats, ransom demand
This Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, photo, shows a Suffolk County Police Department missing person...
Coroner IDs remains, says Gabby Petito was homicide victim
Just before noon Wednesday, LMPD tweeted a photo of a gray Jeep with Illinois license plate...
LMPD looking for Jeep with Illinois plates after teen shot dead at bus stop
Sgt. David Gutierrez, an officer with the San Jose Police Department for almost 29 years,...
Officer of nearly 30 years resigns over COVID-19 vaccine mandate
A new hydroelectric plant has been completed along the Kentucky River in Estill County and it’s...
New hydroelectric plant, first of its kind, to generate power in Kentucky

Latest News

Customers at the Lawrenceburg Walmart were recently treated to something, a little bit...
Ky. Walmart cashier treats customers to special closing time announcement
Madison Co. nonprofit uses care packages to send hope to families in the hospital.
Madison Co. nonprofit packaging up hope for families in the hospital
Commonwealth of Kindness: Hannah's Car Packages
WATCH | Commonwealth of Kindness: Hannah's Care Packages
Two Rumpke sanitation workers in Millersburg, Ky. help save a man from burning hom.
Two Rumpke workers help a Bourbon Co. man from house fire