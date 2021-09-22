Advertisement

Madison Central’s Brady Hensley named WKYT Athlete of the Week

Hensley had 150 yards and three touchdowns in a 49-0 win over Lafayette(WKYT)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Madison Central is off to a 4-1 overall record this season, with their most recent win coming against Lafayette. The four wins are more than the last two seasons combined. One key player in the turnaround is sophomore running back Brady Hensley.

“We played an all-around good game,” said Hensley. “I felt like our guys came out prepared, and we came out ready, and we did what we had to do.”

On Friday night, Madison Central lit up the scoreboard in a 49-0 win over Lafayette led by three touchdowns and 150 yards rushing by Brady Hensley.

“The line, the line, they were killing it,” said Hensley. They were blocking. They were getting on those guys downfield, and I was able to find the holes and do my thing.”

“I think he’d be the first to tell you his offensive line has gotten better and better every day and do a great job,” said head coach Mike Holcomb. “But I’ll give him credit too. He finds the hole and has vision, and he explodes through it.”

Hensley, who is only a sophomore, has benefited from the offensive scheme of the team’s new coach Mike Holcomb.

“I didn’t play a whole lot last year, but this year we’re a whole lot more run-heavy,” said Hensley, and we depend on that line, and they’re doing a great job right now.”

In four games played, Hensley has rushed for 372 yards and eight touchdowns, to go with 58 yards receiving and a touchdown reception. And now the Indians have four wins under their belt going into back-to-back matchups against Pikeville and Oldham County.

Coach Holcomb has come in and done a great job, and we’ve all bought in, and that’s a big part of it,” said Hensley. “We all had to buy in, and we’ve done great.”

