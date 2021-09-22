Man seriously hurt after being hit by car in Lexington
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 6:01 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man has serious injuries after being hit by a car in Lexington.
It happened after midnight at Virginia Avenue and Broadway.
Police said the man was walking in the road when he was hit. Officers said his injuries appear to be life-threatening.
The person in the car stayed on the scene. It’s unclear if charges will be filed.
