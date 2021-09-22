Murder suspect in custody after Lexington crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A murder suspect is now in custody in Lexington.

Not much information about what happened is available right now, but police say the suspect was involved in a crash at the intersection of E. Fifth and N. MLK.

The suspect then ran off.

Police set up a perimeter and they were able to track down and arrest the suspect in the Rand Avenue area using a K-9 unit.

At this time, police are not releasing the suspect’s name or any information about the murder case.

This is a developing story.

At the corner of E Fifth and Martin Luther King Jr Blvd. Lexington police have arrested a murder suspect. They say the suspect crashed this gold suv and took off on foot. pic.twitter.com/4279TLQVmw — Chelsea Jones (@ChelseaWkyt) September 22, 2021

