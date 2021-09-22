Advertisement

Murder suspect in custody after Lexington crash

Police say the suspect was involved in a crash at the intersection of E. Fifth and N. MLK.
Police say the suspect was involved in a crash at the intersection of E. Fifth and N. MLK.
By WKYT News Staff and Chelsea Jones
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A murder suspect is now in custody in Lexington.

Not much information about what happened is available right now, but police say the suspect was involved in a crash at the intersection of E. Fifth and N. MLK.

The suspect then ran off.

Police set up a perimeter and they were able to track down and arrest the suspect in the Rand Avenue area using a K-9 unit.

At this time, police are not releasing the suspect’s name or any information about the murder case.

This is a developing story.

